Getty Images

The Dolphins announced the signing of running back Jeremy Langford.

Langford ran for 737 yards and caught 41 passes for 421, scoring 11 total touchdowns, in his two seasons in Chicago. The Bears cut him out of the preseason in 2017.

He spent part of last season on the Ravens’ practice squad before signing with the Jets in December.

The Jets brought back Langford on a futures contract in January but cut him before the draft.