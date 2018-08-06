Falcons reach deal on extension for Ricardo Allen

Getty Images

The Falcons have left the money spigot open, and it’s Ricardo Allen‘s turn to drink today.

A league source tells PFT the Falcons have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $19.5 million for the veteran safety.

Allen had been working under his second-round tender as a restricted free agent, and was due to make $2.914 million this year.

And with the Falcons making a short-term adjustment to Julio Jones and inking left tackle Jake Matthews to a new deal, that leaves defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as the next target for a deal.