Frank Gore: Watching Kenyan Drake, I see why they traded Jay Ajayi

AP

During the 2017 season the Dolphins traded their starting running back, Jay Ajayi, to the Eagles. That left Kenyan Drake as the starter in Miami.

This year the Dolphins signed Frank Gore to pair with Drake, and Gore says that after working with Drake in training camp, he understands why the Dolphins moved on from Ajayi last season.

“I was like, ‘Man, I kinda see why they traded Jay Ajayi,’” Gore said, via the Palm Beach Post. “He’s very talented. Jay Ajayi was a great back, too, but Kenyan is a very talented guy. He’s smart. He can do everything on the field. I think that me and him can really help this team be successful this year.”

The 35-year-old Gore thinks sharing a backfield with the 24-year-old Drake will be good for both of them.

“I love it,” Gore said. “That’s the way I train. I train with younger guys in the offseason just to be honest and keep myself sure, to let myself know if I’m ready and will I be ready. If I can go compete with the young guys during training in the offseason, I should be fine during football.”

The Dolphins struggled to move the ball last year, but they think they’ve found the right 1-2 punch at running back this year.