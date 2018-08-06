Giants corner Teddy Williams asks for release for family reasons

Getty Images

At a time when many players are fighting for roster spots, veteran cornerback Teddy Williams is giving his away for personal reasons.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Williams has asked the Giants for his release so he can continue to deal with a “family health issue.”

Williams has been excused from camp in recent days to deal with the matter, and clearly needs more time. He still hopes to play this season and hopes that it is with the Giants.

The 30-year-old Williams is known for his speed and his special teams ability. He signed with the Giants this offseason after spending the previous three years with the Panthers, and has also spent time with the Jaguars, Bears, Cardinals, Colts, and Cowboys.