Giants reportedly offer OBJ less than $16 million per year

The Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. have begun contract negotiations. The negotiations may not last very long.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Giants have offered Beckham less than $16 million per year.

If that’s the new-money average, it would put him out of the top five at the position, led by Steelers receiver Antonio Brown at $17 million per year. Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans comes in second at $16.5 million, Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes $16.2 million, as does Rams receiver Brandin Cooks. Fifth on the list is Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins.

It’s unclear whether that’s the Giants’ final position. It’s possible that it’s an opener or something close to it, and that Beckham’s camp views it as an insult — and has opted to leak the number to the media in order to put pressure on the team to do better.

Chances are it’s the latter; that the Giants have room to move but that Beckham and his agent believe that there’s no way the Giants will get to where they need to be if they’re starting south of $16 million annually. Last year, Beckham said he wants to be the highest-paid player in the game, a bar that now sits at $30 million in annual new money.

The Giants will never give him that much. They may not even get close to $20 million. And Beckham, who decided not to hold out in order to force the issue to a head now, will have to decide whether to take the best long-term offer the Giants put on the table or go year-to-year, hitting the open market after his option year at $8.5 million and two years of the franchise tag.