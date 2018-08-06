Greg Olsen wishes Kelvin Benjamin would just move on

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took the high road after some weekend jabs from former teammate Kelvin Benjamin, but Panthers tight end Greg Olsen thought they were just “weird.”

“We enjoyed Kelvin. For the most part he was a good person to have around. Things didn’t work out here for him. I get it. I know what that’s like,” Olsen said, via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer. “But you’d like to see him just kind of move forward to his team, embrace his new opportunity rather than go personal on it.

“I’ve been shipped off from another team, too. So I get it. At the same point I always knew there was probably more I could’ve done, at that point in my career. And tried to make those improvements the last eight years to do what I thought I was capable of.”

Benjamin took some shots at Newton’s accuracy and knowledge of the game, saying he’d have been better off never being picked by Carolina. After some up and down production and injuries (which caused him to miss Newton’s MVP season), he was traded to Carolina North last season.

Newton’s only comment was an understated Instagram post from a treadmill saying he was “just gonna work,” while Bills coach Sean McDermott has already scolded his wide receiver.

And Olsen’s the right guy to vouch for Newton’s ability. Before he was injured last year, Olsen had three straight 1,000-yard seasons, something no tight end had ever done. And he made it clear he coudn’t have done it without his quarterback.

“I’ve told him a lot he’s the best thing that’s ever happened to my career,” Olsen said. “Coming here, this has been the best eight years of my career, and obviously he’s a big part of that.

“As far as other people’s experiences, it’s hard to speak on how they feel. But I know my eight years with him and countless other guys who’ve played with him have benefited from playing with him.”

The Panthers will play the Bills Thursday in their preseason opener. Clearly, this war of words will whip the Panthers into the kind of righteous indignation and fury August has never known. Or something.