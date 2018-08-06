Hue Jackson: Duke Johnson won’t change positions

AP

The Browns are down a receiver, given the trade of failed first-rounder Corey Coleman to Buffalo. Coupled with the lingering absence of Josh Gordon, the Browns arguably need bodies at the position.

Enter tailback Duke Johnson. Stuck behind free-agent arrival Carlos Hyde and fending off rookie Nick Chubb, Johnson has mentioned the possibility of becoming a receiver. Coach Hue Jackson quickly shot that possibility down on Monday.

“Let me make this clear, Duke’s position will not change,” Jackson told reporters. “That is first and foremost. Will Duke get the opportunity to go out there as a back in our packages and play receiver? Yes, he will. Duke is a very vital part of what we do on offense. He has to continue to learn the system and get better. He will. He has been a playmaker ever since I have been here. He will continue to do that.”

But he also will continue to be a running back. The fourth-year former Miami Hurricane had 348 rushing yards and 693 receiving yards last year, along with seven total touchdowns. That put him over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, for the first time in his career.

Through three seasons, Johnson has 1,085 rushing yards and 1,741 rushing yards. He’s under contract through 2021.