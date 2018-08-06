Hue Jackson remains adamant about Tyrod Taylor

August 6, 2018
The Browns keep giving away former first-round picks because they can’t play, but it might be some time before they find out whether the latest one can or not.

Browns coach Hue Jackson reiterated to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America that he’s still convinced that Tyrod Taylor is the right starting quarterback for the Browns, which means No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield‘s internship will continue.

I’m not changing my mind,” Jackson said. “Tyrod’s starting. That’s no reflection on Mayfied. He respects what I’m doing for him long-term. He may not like me for it now, but he’ll thank me later.”

Of course, there’s also the matter of Jackson’s “long-term” in Cleveland. He’s a clean 1-31 as head coach, so he obviously needs to put some wins on the board if he’s ever going to be around to see the time when his lessons to Mayfield pay off.

For the time being, the best chance to gain those wins could well be to play Taylor, who isn’t a star but did help the Bills break a 17-year playoff drought last season (despite the coaches there doing their best to throw that away by benching Taylor for Nathan “Five Pick” Peterman).

But if the wins don’t come quickly, it feels inevitable that Mayfield will get a chance to play, with or without Jackson.

9 responses to “Hue Jackson remains adamant about Tyrod Taylor

  1. Mayfield is a year older than DeShone Kizer. Same age as Christian Hackenberg. Just a year younger than Jameis Winston. If he’s not ready to start at 23, that first overall pick was an(other) error in judgement.

  3. Tyrod may end up to be just a placeholder, but as Bills starter for 3yrs he had a 91.2 rating, 62.6% comp, 51 TDs to 16 INTs, 8857 yds passing +1575 yds rushing. Not the greatest maybe, but not that bad – he kept Bills somewhat competitive and is a clear upgrade for Browns and good enough vet cover for Mayfield.

    Bills Team Records Tyrod holds:
    Highest comp % in a single game (91.7)
    Highest comp % over 500 passes (62.6)
    Most pass attempts with an INT (222)
    Plus several QB-rushing records.

    Despite still a winning record (5-4), Tyrod got benched after getting wooped by Saints – mainly because Bills were totally deluded that Peterman would have somehow won it for them.

  6. Watch how fast John Dorsey orders that Mayfield starts if the Browns go 0-6 the first 6 games.

    Hue Jackson can puff his chest out all he wants and pretend he is in charge now. His boss is Dorsey and John Dorsey will when the season is lost, want to see his QB of the future and get him valuable experience before next season.

    John Dorsey has a coach of the future in mind also and I promise you it is not Hue Jackson. If this coach becomes available and accepts the Browns offer to become coach…bye Hue.

  8. All the people calling for Hue Jackson to be fired need to calm down and be patient. He has a horrific win/loss record but when he took over that team it was aged and/or talent barren at almost every single starting position. Hue needed to build up the roster and add talent everywhere, which he has now done. That franchise needed to be torn down and rebuilt, Jackson has more than enough to win 6-8 games. So long as he reach’s that 6-8 win goal they should keep him, anything less fire him.

  9. The one win was against the “one-and-only”………you guessed it. The LA Chargers. This once great franchise has been relegated to the “dust bin” of franchises who never should have ‘relocated’ to LA. The Rams have it sewed up and with momentum. The Chargers will win this year, but won’t build any fan base. Goodell and the NFL mismanaged this move. They now have a “failed NFL franchise” to deal with. Mistakenly the Chargers believe that renting playing time in a state-of-the-art stadium will do it. It won’t. Prices are too high and the entertainment options are too big for LA residents to watch a ‘relocated’ team. They should have renovated San Diego Stadium.

