J.J. Watt convinced he can come back, knows others might not share that

J.J. Watt has missed most of the last two seasons, and in modern media time, that means many people have forgotten he existed.

But the Texans defensive end is well again, after back problems and a broken leg cost him 24 of the last 32 games, and he and those around him insist he can go right back to being J.J. Watt.

“Right. I don’t expect anybody else to be convinced,” Watt told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. I don’t expect anybody outside to have any reason to believe that. The last two years were two very bad years. There were some dark moments in there. But I’ve also come out the other side of it better because of some of the experiences that I had. So I’m just taking it one day at a time. I’m not going to stand here and pretend like I can tell you exactly what’s going to happen in the season or how it’s going to go. But I feel very good with where I’m at right now. I’m not going to make any proclamations about comparing things to the past or what I’m going to do in the future, but I will say I feel very good.”

Of the dark moments, he said the first two months after the broken leg suffered last season were the worst.

“For the first two months, you can’t walk,” he said. “You can’t do anything. You pretty much lay on the couch 24 hours a day. You have to have people help take care of you. I watched TV for most of it. Tried to sleep. But my girlfriend, my family, some of my buddies, you literally have to have people help you get food, clean up the place. I can’t help bring in the groceries. I can’t help make the food. I can’t help clean up the dishes. I needed help getting a shower. I needed help cleaning up.”

Of course, he also used his time away to help clean up Houston, raising millions of dollars to help storm victims. If he never plays another down of football, that’s plenty of legacy to leave.

But Watt wants to get back to being one of the most dominant defensive players in football, which he was before the injuries.