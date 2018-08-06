Jameis Winston remains No. 1 on Tampa Bay depth chart

AP

Despite some cryptic comments from coach Dirk Koetter suggesting that Ryan Fitzpatrick could wrest the starting quarterback job from Jameis Winston, Winston remains the team’s starting quarterback, unofficially.

The first depth of the year has Winston as the No. 1 quarterback, notwithstanding a looming three-game suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The third quarterback on the depth chart is Ryan Griffin, followed by Austin Allen.

Elsewhere on the offensive side of the ball, Peyton Barber is the No. 1 running back, ahead of Jacquizz Rodgers. Rookie Ronald Jones is No. 3, with veteran Charles Sims buried among a trio in a category dubbed “other.”