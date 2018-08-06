Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham “would be up” for playing for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns traded a receiver Sunday, but Jarvis Landry wants them to add another.

Landry is campaigning for Cleveland to trade for Odell Beckham Jr., who wants a new mega deal from the Giants. Landry, who arrived in Cleveland this offseason after the Dolphins traded him, said his former LSU teammate would play for the Browns.

The Browns receivers are coached by Adam Henry, Beckham and Landry’s position coach at LSU.

“He would be up for it,” Landry told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Browns traded former first-round pick Corey Coleman to the Bills a day ago. Josh Gordon remains away from the team dealing with personal issues, leaving Rashard Higgins, Jeff Janis, Ricardo Louis and rookies Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley competing for spots at the position.

The Giants have begun contract negotiations with Beckham’s agent, but there appears a wide gap between what Beckham wants and what the Giants currently are offering. But it seems highly unlikely the Giants would seek to trade one of the league’s best receivers now.

Still, it makes for an interesting “what-if” conversation.