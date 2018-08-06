Jeffrey Lurie: Discussions on Pederson, Roseman extensions very short and very positive

Getty Images

The Eagles announced on Sunday that head coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman have signed contract extensions that run through 2022.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie held a press conference to discuss those deals later on Sunday and called it “an opportunity to really solidify the great leadership we have as an organization.” Lurie said he feels the organization is “terrifically positioned” to continue being successful and that he didn’t see any chance that the working relationship between the two men will sour over time.

Because of all that, Lurie said that the new deals came together easily.

“It wasn’t anything I had planned,” Lurie said in comments distributed by the team. “It was just a thought that this is great leadership we have. At some point in the near future, let’s ratify that and extend it out to the foreseeable future. I wanted to observe what success looked like in terms of how people reacted to it. It was not surprising to me that everybody we had in the building was raring to go, including myself, fired up for another season really early on. Whenever it happened, it happened. The discussions were very short and very, very positive. We had positive conversations about just everyone working together for months. It was also really clear, crystal clear, how much Howie enjoys working with Doug and Doug enjoys working with Howie and how they all love working with each other’s staffs. So it was natural. There wasn’t any goal of doing it before the season. It was just easy to get done.”

Lurie said it’s been “wonderful to behold” how the two men have handled the success of winning the Super Bowl and Lurie’s comments made it clear that he expects a lot of success in the future as well.