Jets sign Alex Balducci, waive Austin Golson

Getty Images

The Jets signed offensive lineman Alex Balducci. They waived offensive lineman Austin Golson in a corresponding move.

This marks Balducci’s second stint with the Jets. New York originally acquired him off waivers last May, and he spent training camp with the club.’

The Oregon product was on Washington’s practice squad last season, and he signed a reserve/future contract with Washington in January.

Balducci initially signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent his rookie year on their practice squad as he transitioned from defensive tackle to the offensive line.

Golson signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May.

He began his collegiate career at Ole Miss and played 12 games as a true freshman before transferring to Auburn where he started at center, left guard and left tackle from 2015-2017.