Jordan Reed: I still have a lot of strengthening to do

AP

Tight end Jordan Reed feels 100 times better than he did last season, but he’s not all the way back from the toe injuries that ruined his 2017 season.

Reed has been practicing at Washington’s training camp, but didn’t start running until a month before camp so he is still looking for the “burst, quickness, speed” he feels is missing from his game right now.

“I feel pretty good man,” Reed said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I feel good cutting on it. The only thing I have to work on is that burst. … I’ve still got a lot of strengthening to do, explosive work to back to my full potential.”

The story of Reed’s career has been one of strong production as a receiver whenever he’s been healthy enough to get on the field for Washington. With 30 missed games in five seasons, he hasn’t been healthy nearly enough so any predictions about how he’ll progress over the next month should be written in pencil.