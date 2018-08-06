Malcolm Butler debuts as a Titans’ starter, #asexpected

AP

When last we saw cornerback Malcolm Butler, he was standing on the sidelines for all of Super Bowl LII, with the exception of one special-teams play. When next we see him, he’ll be a starting cornerback for the Tennessee Titans.

The initial depth chart has Butler joining fellow former Patriot Logan Ryan as the starting cornerbacks, with Butler earning the No. 1 spot ahead of former first-rounder Adoree Jackson. While not a surprise in light of the five-year, $61.25 million deal given to Butler in the offseason, Butler’s quick ascension to the first string reconfirms that, whatever it was that kept Butler out of a game in which the Patriots needed all they help they could get, there’s nothing wrong with Butler.

Elsewhere on the first depth chart, Derrick Henry appears as the starting running back over former Patriot Dion Lewis, and the starting receivers are Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor.

Veteran Blaine Gabbert is holding off rookie Luke Falk, for now, as the No. 2 quarterback behind Marcus Mariota. If the Titans decide to keep only two quarterback on the roster, Gabbert could be the one to go.