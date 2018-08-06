Malcolm Butler tired of Super Bowl questions

Posted by Josh Alper on August 6, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
Cornerback Malcolm Butler will play his first game for the Titans soon and perhaps that will shift the attention away from the last game he played.

Butler played one snap on special teams in the Super Bowl, but never saw the field for the Patriots defense in a coaching decision that has not been explained by Bill Belichick at any point since his team’s 41-33 loss to the Eagles. Whether or not that’s the cause of continued questions for Butler about that night, Butler keeps getting them despite saying he “turned the page” shortly after the loss.

“I most definitely get tired of [the questions],” Butler said, via the Tennessean. “Every reporter shooting their shot when they know they’re going to get the same answer. But, you know, everybody wants to know, and what I tell everybody is just ‘coach’s decision.’ And I’ve moved on. I’m a Tennessee Titan and I’m glad to be one.”

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson told Peter King for Football Morning in America that “it’s amazing the run this is still getting,” although the magnitude of the game and Butler’s place in the Patriots defense before that night made it a pretty compelling story. It’s one that Butler has admitted gives him “a little extra gas in the tank,” so Robinson and the Titans might benefit from just how much the topic has come up over the last six months.

