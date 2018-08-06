Marquette King getting testy with a Denver sports radio station

Getty Images

Broncos punter Marquette King doesn’t seem to be getting along well with the media in Denver.

King, who signed with the Broncos in April, gave an interview last week to former Bronco Brandon Stokley and his co-host Zach Bye on 104.3 The Fan in Denver. During that interview, King repeatedly answered questions with “I don’t know,” and then said “I just don’t like talking about football.” The interview was cut short after about 90 seconds.

Later, King went on Twitter and used a pair of emojis to make a vulgar statement to another 104.3 The Fan on-air personality, Darren McKee. After that, King tweeted that he now understands why his former Raiders teammate Marshawn Lynch doesn’t talk to the media.

“It all makes sense now @MoneyLynch,” King wrote.

On Sunday, Bye tweeted, King confronted McKee on the practice field and threatened him, and a Broncos PR staffer intervened.

Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders chimed in on Twitter, urging King not to let McKee stir things up.

“@MarquetteKing don’t let [McKee] rattle you. His sole purpose is to create controversy to gain a bigger following for his Twitter and radio show,” Sanders wrote. “Don’t play into his hand. Some of the Denver media just want to divide and conquer. Stay focused on the task. Super Bowl!”

King mentioned in his brief radio interview that he’s struggling in Denver’s altitude because he’d like more oxygen. Perhaps he needs to take a deep breath before talking to the media again.