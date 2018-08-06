Monday morning one-liners

AP

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has high expectations for DT Adolphus Washington.

Highlights from the Dolphins scrimmage.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson is finding his way in the Patriots offense.

RB Trenton Cannon is bidding for a spot in the Jets backfield.

Ravens G Marshal Yanda is starting to knock the rust off.

A look into the Bengals’ decision to cut WR Brandon LaFell.

S Jabrill Peppers is listed as a starter on the first Browns depth chart.

K Chris Boswell is talking about a new deal with the Steelers.

Texans P Shane Lechler‘s routine is well established in his 19th NFL season.

G Matthew Slauson and T Austin Howard are trying to set the tone on the Colts offensive line.

Myles Jack is high on the Jaguars linebacking corps.

What to expect at Titans camp on Monday.

Broncos CB Chris Harris liked what he saw from the team’s offense.

LB Reggie Ragland is back at practice for the Chiefs.

A look back at the Chargers’ intrasquad scrimmage.

Three rookie defensive linemen are in line for playing time with the Raiders.

Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods is fighting his way into the mix for playing time.

The Giants are avoiding playoff predictions this year.

There were 40,000 fans at Eagles practice.

T Trent Williams‘ recovery from knee issues impresses Washington coach Jay Gruden.

Bears coach Matt Nagy used Brian Urlacher’s Hall of Fame speech to send a message to the team.

RB Kerryon Johnson continues to impress at Lions camp.

Packers LB Ahmad Thomas found his birth mother this year.

Vikings QB Trevor Siemian is still surprised by how his career has played out.

Four Falcons rookies to keep an eye on in their preseason opener.

Panthers LB Thomas Davis argued that he’s faster than WR Devin Funchess.

Coach Sean Payton suggested WR Brandon Coleman could return to the Saints once he’s healthy.

WR Chris Godwin is moving into a bigger role with the Buccaneers.

S Tre Boston hopes to earn more respect with the Cardinals.

Breaking down the tight end competition at Rams camp.

49ers QB C.J. Beathard made it back from his grandfather Bobby’s Hall of Fame induction in time for Sunday’s practice.

Coach Pete Carroll was disappointed by T Germain Ifedi‘s penalties in a Seahawks scrimmage.