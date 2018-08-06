Monday’s #PFTPM includes an extended discussion with Charean Williams

PFTPM

Charean Williams has brought PFT to the Hall of Fame, thanks to her winning of the Dick McCann Award for distinguished coverage of pro football. So we brought her to the #PFTPM podcast, to talk about her love of football, her career, the Cowboys, the NFC East, and much more.

The conversation began with a discussion regarding the double-snubbing of Terrell Owens, which has sparked a potential effort to get a commitment in advance from Hall of Fame candidates that they’ll show up for the ceremony, if enshrined.

It’s a full hour that moves a lot faster than that, thanks in part to some great questions from the @PFTPMPosse. Check it out below, and be sure to subscribe to #PFTPM for every episode of the weekday show.