Nine straight Browns first-round picks gone before playing out rookie deals

Getty Images

It’s not exactly breaking news to say the Browns are bad at drafting, but it’s remarkable to review just how bad.

From 2011, when the NFL adopted a new rookie salary structure that meant every first-round pick got a four-year contract with a fifth-year option, not a single Browns first-round pick has made it to the fifth-year option season.

The Browns’ nine draft picks from 2011 through 2016 lasted an average of 2.3 seasons in Cleveland. Here’s a review of those nine players:

2016: Corey Coleman lasted two years before the Browns traded him.

2015: Danny Shelton lasted three years before the Browns traded him.

2015: Cam Erving lasted two years before the Browns traded him.

2014: Justin Gilbert lasted two years before the Browns traded him.

2014: Johnny Manziel lasted two years before the Browns released him.

2013: Barkevious Mingo lasted three years before the Browns traded him.

2012: Trent Richardson lasted one year before the Browns traded him.

2012: Brandon Weeden lasted two years before the Browns released him.

2011: Phil Taylor lasted four years before the Browns released him.