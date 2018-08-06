Packers place Jake Ryan on injured reserve

AP

The Packers knew that linebacker Jake Ryan was out for the season when he tore his ACL last week and they made it official on Monday.

The team announced that Ryan has been placed on injured reserve as a result of the injury. Ryan was slated to start next to Blake Martinez and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine talked about Oren Burks and Ahmad Thomas as possible replacements last week.

Linebacker C.J. Johnson was also placed on injured reserve. Johnson has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

In addition to those two moves, the Packers also announced that they have signed running back Akeem Judd and released guard Ethan Cooper.