Packers place Jake Ryan on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on August 6, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
The Packers knew that linebacker Jake Ryan was out for the season when he tore his ACL last week and they made it official on Monday.

The team announced that Ryan has been placed on injured reserve as a result of the injury. Ryan was slated to start next to Blake Martinez and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine talked about Oren Burks and Ahmad Thomas as possible replacements last week.

Linebacker C.J. Johnson was also placed on injured reserve. Johnson has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

In addition to those two moves, the Packers also announced that they have signed running back Akeem Judd and released guard Ethan Cooper.

  2. Packers also picked up OLB James Hearns. He will take Jake Ryan’s spot on the 90 man pre season roster.

    Hearns will join the other quality talent battling for snaps behind OLB starters Clay Matthews and Nicks Perry.

    Backup OLB’s:

    -Vince Biegel

    -Reggie Gilbert

    -Kyler Fackrell

    -Chris Odoms

    -Kendall Donnerson

    -James Hearns

    Nice group. We will see if Hearns can show something and crack the final 53. Reggie Gilbert has looked the part of quality pass rusher this camp. Biegel, Gilbert and Fackrell are locks to make the 53 behind Clay and Nick. Hearns is a speed rusher and had 15 sacks the last 2 seasons at Louisville.

  4. There are no shocks or surprises anymore when it comes to Packer injuries. It’s deja vu all over again, every season. It doesn’t bother me because it’s the new normal.

    Next Man Up.

