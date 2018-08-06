Patriots release wideout Malcolm Mitchell

Getty Images

The Patriots have another Malcolm Ex.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Patriots are releasing wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, parting ways with the talented but injury plagued receiver.

Mitchell had just returned to practice after dealing with a knee problem (he had a procedure last month), but was apparently deemed surplus to requirements after they signed Eric Decker.

The former fourth-round pick caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, but didn’t play last year.

After coach Bill Belichick put Malcolm Butler in the doghouse during the Super Bowl and watched him walk to Tennessee, any other Malcolms better tread lightly in New England, whether it’s the guy in the middle, or Malcolm Gladwell.