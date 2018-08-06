Patriots release wideout Malcolm Mitchell

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 6, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
The Patriots have another Malcolm Ex.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Patriots are releasing wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, parting ways with the talented but injury plagued receiver.

Mitchell had just returned to practice after dealing with a knee problem (he had a procedure last month), but was apparently deemed surplus to requirements after they signed Eric Decker.

The former fourth-round pick caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, but didn’t play last year.

After coach Bill Belichick put Malcolm Butler in the doghouse during the Super Bowl and watched him walk to Tennessee, any other Malcolms better tread lightly in New England, whether it’s the guy in the middle, or Malcolm Gladwell.

11 responses to “Patriots release wideout Malcolm Mitchell

  1. Love the Malcolm Gladwell reference. Don’t think he’d make it with the Pats though. I heard he aced the Wonderlic test but his speed in the 40 was lacking.

  3. Too bad. Came in as a rookie, got hurt in camp, finally got on the field and had some pretty good moments.

    Hurt his knee in the Atlanta SB, couldn’t make it through camp last year and was out for the year. I was just reading this morning he was on the field this weekend but it was obvious he could no longer run.

    Hope somehow this kid makes it back to the NFL.

  6. Mitchell would be the #2 or 3 receiver on some teams, but Bill Belichick sets the highest possible standards and is never afraid to cut quality players. Malcolm understands that constantly striving for excellence is part of the Patriot Way. Thank you for your service in Foxboro.

  7. If it was personal and not business he’d still be on the team.l Quality person. Sometimes it’s too bad it’s a business.

  8. I don’t know, I could see Belichick getting along with Gladwell. Unlikely as it seems, Gladwell is the kind of see-the-forest-through-the-trees, cut-to-the-chase bottom-line thinker that could appeal to Belichick.

    As an adviser, though, not as a receiver!

  9. Sad to hear. Mitchell was a good guy and a pretty good WR when he was healthy, which he hasn’t been since his rookie season. It’s unfortunate that his knee just couldn’t get right and ultimately derailed his career.

    Terrible attempt at humor with the Malcolm “jokes”.

  11. But but but he was supposed to be one of the NFLs top receivers when Belichick was coaching him right guys?

