Philip Rivers on retirement: I don’t have a number in my head

Getty Images

We’ve heard several current quarterbacks talk about playing well into their 40s and so has Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Rivers isn’t joining them on that bandwagon, however. Rivers, who turns 37 in December, has two years left on his current contract and says that he isn’t looking much beyond that when he contemplates the end of his own playing days.

“I’m super excited about a handful more years,” Rivers said to Albert Breer of SI.com. “I don’t have a number in my head. I laugh when I hear Drew, Brady’s already 41, when I hear them say mid-40s, I go, ‘Y’all can have that. I have no desire to get there. One thing I am thankful about is I know what I’m gonna be doing when I’m done. I’m gonna be coaching high school football somewhere, maybe the very next season.”

A drop in play could impact Rivers’ timeline for the future, but there’s been no sign of one. Rivers was up to his usual high standards in 2017 and feels his play “last year was probably as consistent as I’ve been in four or five years.” More of the same might not get him to his mid-40s, but it should all but ensure the Chargers keep him in the lineup beyond next season.