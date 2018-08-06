Raiders waive Shaquille Richardson, sign Raysean Pringle

Getty Images

A change at cornerback was on the agenda for the Raiders on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed Raysean Pringle to their 90-man roster. Shaquille Richardson was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Pringle played running back and wide receiver while playing at Southern Utah, but made the change to defense upon moving up to the NFL. He spent time last season on practice squads in Green Bay and Jacksonville.

Richardson was a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 2014, but didn’t make the team out of camp that summer. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then moved on to stints with the Chiefs, Cardinals, Titans and Panthers without ever seeing regular season action. He played 27 games for Calgary in the CFL over the last two years before giving the NFL another shot this summer.