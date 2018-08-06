Rams not expecting Aaron Donald to sign soon

Getty Images

Aaron Donald‘s holdout is not close to ending.

That’s the word from Rams coach Sean McVay, who said at training camp today that he does not believe his star defensive tackle is close to coming to terms with the team on a new contract.

“I don’t think anything’s going to change with that in the near future. I’ve had a little bit of dialogue with Aaron and we’re hopeful that we’ll get something done,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Although Donald has an August 7 deadline to report to camp in order to accrue a season toward free agency, McVay confirmed that from the Rams’ point of view, that deadline is unlikely to mean much.

“I don’t think there’s any realistic deal to kind of that August 7 being a date that changes really anything,” McVay said. “But you never know. And things remain the same. I’m looking forward to trying to connect with him later today and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Donald and the Rams are, from all indications, far apart in contract talks. They may remain far apart for quite some time.