Rams not expecting Aaron Donald to sign soon

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 6, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Aaron Donald‘s holdout is not close to ending.

That’s the word from Rams coach Sean McVay, who said at training camp today that he does not believe his star defensive tackle is close to coming to terms with the team on a new contract.

“I don’t think anything’s going to change with that in the near future. I’ve had a little bit of dialogue with Aaron and we’re hopeful that we’ll get something done,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Although Donald has an August 7 deadline to report to camp in order to accrue a season toward free agency, McVay confirmed that from the Rams’ point of view, that deadline is unlikely to mean much.

“I don’t think there’s any realistic deal to kind of that August 7 being a date that changes really anything,” McVay said. “But you never know. And things remain the same. I’m looking forward to trying to connect with him later today and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Donald and the Rams are, from all indications, far apart in contract talks. They may remain far apart for quite some time.

7 responses to "Rams not expecting Aaron Donald to sign soon

  1. what message does this send to your core guys that you drafted….. Cooks getting that kind of money is amusing to say the least. He will not go across the middle. had Brees and Brady throwing to him, watch the drop off this season then will come the demand for the ball more. 1000 yard season and still complained about not getting the ball enough.

  2. the Rams have been jerking him around for 2 full years now. Claiming they want to get a deal done with him, but then overpaying several other teammates. Aaron Donald has handled this with class so far.

  3. I wouldn’t show up either. He’s the best player on that team.

    Might help my Cowboys too ;o)

  4. People are missing the core reason for why these guys haven’t signed. They – through their representation – are trying to reset the market. If they were willing to sign for the same type of money Von Miller is making, it would have been done already. What we are seeing is two top defensive players trying to make money closer to what the top QB’s are making which is why you read things like the teams and player aren’t close. Unless they back off the demands, both Donald and Mack will be playing the FT game for the next few years because it will be cheaper for the Rams and Raiders to go that route than give in to what they are asking for in a long term deal.

  5. Donald went back to his home in Pittsburgh where he will gain 60 pounds. Even overweight this guy is still the best defensive player in the NHL.

  7. AD is in a whole new category as he may need to be the highest paid defender in the NFL. Im sure the Rams would gladly pay him what Gurley & Cooks got but he’s on a different level & his deal is much more complicated. Sounds like AD may want QB cash but the Rams have to use some caution

