Report: Browns remain interested in Dez Bryant with ball in his court

Posted by Charean Williams on August 6, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns aren’t likely to get Odell Beckham in a trade, much to Jarvis Landry‘s chagrin, but they do hope to get Josh Gordon back. They also still could get a notable free agent receiver.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Browns remain interested in Dez Bryant.

The Browns, though, do not as yet have a visit set up with Bryant as things remain in a “holding pattern” on Bryant’s end. Bryant wants a one-year, prove-it deal with a contender.

The Browns have the cap space. While they look much improved, the Browns don’t have the look of a contender after going 0-16 last season.

The Cowboys saved $8.5 million in cap space by releasing Bryant in April. He received a multi-year offer from the Ravens but turned it down in hopes of getting a one-year contract.

Bryant has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game.

18 responses to “Report: Browns remain interested in Dez Bryant with ball in his court

  3. He should sign quick…sitting out an entire season will damage any credibility of his future HOF protest to why he’s waiting for like…forever.

  4. If Dez can behave on the sidelines and make some big plays for the Browns he will get paid next year. He will have multiple offers on the table. Right now he needs to zip and play some ball.

  5. They are starting to acquire a team full of dangerous athletes. If Dez joins that team his fire could help more than his talent. I honestly feel like this is a team warming up and just waiting for a spark. I hope Hue has it in him to capitalize on what really looks like the best browns team in awhile.

  6. Dez is complaining about not having a job but will only play for a contender. There’s a lot of guys that would love to get back in the league that want it more than Dez and don’t care if they play for a contender. Withdraw all offers and see how spoiled Dez feels when he’s got no money coming in for a year.

  8. While I think he can immediately help the squad, I cringe at the thought of him and his melo drama. His bs could fracture the locker room. Not exactly what we need while rebuilding.

  9. If he doesn’t get a deal that he feels compensates him adequately, he doesn’t have to take it. Dangerous game, and he’s obviously set for life already. Don’t blame him for being reticent and waiting for the right deal/situation. He has earned that right.

  12. tehtrashman says:
    August 6, 2018 at 3:46 pm
    Browns are getting ridiculously stacked. They have the talent level to become the NFL’s version of the Golden State Warriors.

    ———

    They need a coach

  14. Why would the Browns want to sign Dez? They have a young team, a young quarterback and guys that can use the reps. The last thing that Mayfield needs is to have Dez in his earhole after every play, especially if he’s on a one year “prove it deal”.
    Also, it should say something about his character with all of the social media trashing he’s been involved with his ex-teammates. It also should be of note that Dallas never asked him to take a paycut, which a lot of teams do for someone who’s pay doesn’t match their production. That alone should tell you everything you need to hear about Dez.

  15. I really wonder about my Browns the last few days. Sure, Coleman was no world beater he was a young guy with his potential in front of him and to send trade him for a ham sandwich…? And then reach out to Bryant who is pretty much washed up in every category except as locker room cancer is odd to say the least. I was hopeful after his little twitter spat the Cowboys we would have come to our senses.

  16. Bryant is highly overrated but the media likes him b/c of his big mouth and diva qualities.
    I hope he rots in free agency. Maybe he’ll gain some humility in the process.

  17. Would the Browns trade a WR if they didn’t have plans to bring another guy in? A 1 year deal is perfect for the Browns.

    I wouldn’t mind seeing him on the Chargers as well. Could be a good fit.

  18. Imagine the epic trolling Dez will fulfill if he wins a SB with the Browns before Jerry and the current Cowboys do. It’s worth rooting for Cleveland for that alone!

