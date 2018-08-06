Report: Browns remain interested in Dez Bryant with ball in his court

Getty Images

The Browns aren’t likely to get Odell Beckham in a trade, much to Jarvis Landry‘s chagrin, but they do hope to get Josh Gordon back. They also still could get a notable free agent receiver.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Browns remain interested in Dez Bryant.

The Browns, though, do not as yet have a visit set up with Bryant as things remain in a “holding pattern” on Bryant’s end. Bryant wants a one-year, prove-it deal with a contender.

The Browns have the cap space. While they look much improved, the Browns don’t have the look of a contender after going 0-16 last season.

The Cowboys saved $8.5 million in cap space by releasing Bryant in April. He received a multi-year offer from the Ravens but turned it down in hopes of getting a one-year contract.

Bryant has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game.