Report: Giants have talked about making Beckham top-paid receiver

A report from Josina Anderson of ESPN on Monday indicated that the Giants have offered wide receiver Odell Beckham a long-term contract with an annual average salary that comes in under the $16 million per year that the Chiefs will pay Sammy Watkins.

That seems like a non-starter, especially with the price tag for a non-exclusive franchise tag for wide receivers in the 2019 season set to come in at a bigger number. Another report that casts the talks in a different light surfaced later on Monday, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants and Beckham’s agent Zeke Sandhu have talked about a deal that would make Beckham the highest-paid receiver in the league. Rapoport adds that the sides are encouraged a deal could come by the start of the regular season.

In tweets following her initial report, Anderson wrote that the annual average salary figure for the prospective deal she reported on would include this season’s $8.459 million salary. A deal could make Beckham the highest-paid receiver based on the new money that the Giants would pony up, although Anderson also added that her “understanding is new money isn’t ballpark [for highest-paid wideout] either.”

Where things actually sit between the Giants and Beckham is known by those two sides and there will likely be more reports about how talks are shaping up until something is finalized.