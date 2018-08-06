Report: Giants have talked about making Beckham top-paid receiver

Posted by Josh Alper on August 6, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
AP

A report from Josina Anderson of ESPN on Monday indicated that the Giants have offered wide receiver Odell Beckham a long-term contract with an annual average salary that comes in under the $16 million per year that the Chiefs will pay Sammy Watkins.

That seems like a non-starter, especially with the price tag for a non-exclusive franchise tag for wide receivers in the 2019 season set to come in at a bigger number. Another report that casts the talks in a different light surfaced later on Monday, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants and Beckham’s agent Zeke Sandhu have talked about a deal that would make Beckham the highest-paid receiver in the league. Rapoport adds that the sides are encouraged a deal could come by the start of the regular season.

In tweets following her initial report, Anderson wrote that the annual average salary figure for the prospective deal she reported on would include this season’s $8.459 million salary. A deal could make Beckham the highest-paid receiver based on the new money that the Giants would pony up, although Anderson also added that her “understanding is new money isn’t ballpark [for highest-paid wideout] either.”

Where things actually sit between the Giants and Beckham is known by those two sides and there will likely be more reports about how talks are shaping up until something is finalized.

  1. I have no doubt he will be the highest paid receiver in the league, and I also have no doubt ever other diva receiver will want to renegotiate their contact after he is.

  2. Can’t wait for the regular season to start. I am tired of hearing about Divas (T.O., Beckham) and the reporters covering them ad nauseum.

  3. This is a tough spot, as much fun as he was to watch the first couple seasons, this seems like a lose/lose deal moving forward. Do giants fans actually think he will continue to work hard, not be a clown, and get better once he gets paid? That is a legitimate question as I don’t know but I suspect he has some clown in him and it’s going to come out either way if he gets paid, and especially if he doesn’t. No question he is a unique talent, just seems like he is destined to waste it.

  5. This is when you’re reminded you’re dealing with elite 1%-er wealthy types. When money is no longer based on actual need, is completely detached from the realities of any concerns regular people have, and is based on symbol, status, and ego.

    And it all flows from regular people giving their money to the NFL. What if we were all to stop voting for it with our money?

  6. A WR is not worth the money, Several teams have proven it year after year. A good athlete with good hands who runs routes and hands the ball to the ref while keeping his mouth shut wins more games than these diva WR’s.

  11. Tom Brady has shown year after year that you can make any chump into a good WR. You just can’t pay a WR QB money. But apparently with the money Cooks and Watkins got, OBJ is worth 20 mil, right?

  13. Why would anyone listen to a sports report from ESPN? ESPN is just a bunch of left wing pundits who happen to mention sports sometimes. Real Giants fans know the Giants will do what’s right. Either offer him his due or let him walk. No way they were low-balling OBJ. Josina Anderson is a joke.

  14. Sucks but let him go into FA next year. No other team will offer top WR money or even close. Statistically, he’s a top 10 receiver but his attitude is too much baggage. Just like Dez, they’ll realize they are actually quite replaceable.

  15. 1) Antonio Brown
    2) Julio Jones
    3) DeAndre Hopkins
    4) Micheal Thomas
    5) A.J Green
    6) DeMaryius Thomas
    7) Mike Evans/ Jarvis Landry
    You can make a case that any number of WRs are as good as OBJ for far less money and no drama. Guys like Keenan Allen, DaVobte Adams, Adam Theilen, Julian Edelnan ect. Josh Norman showed you can rattle him and sorry Giant fans but he disappears in games, takes plays off and hurts his team with no blocking and penalties. Trade em’ to Buffalo while he has worth.

  21. I don’t care for all the off field concerns and clouds that arose over the past year… but everyone saw how “Good” the offense was without him, while they have a RB that could be dynamic, OBJ is also key to helping make or create big play potential, with teams possibly needing to fill stuff the box, or create big plays with, playaction.

