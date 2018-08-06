Report: Kurt Warner to replace Boomer Esiason on MNF radio

Getty Images

Kurt Warner is going to be working on Monday Night Football after all, but on the radio and not television.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Warner will replace Boomer Esiason as the lead analyst on Westwood One’s radio broadcast. Esiason stepped away from the job this offseason, ending an 18-year run

The Hall of Fame quarterback was also in the running for the MNF television gig on ESPN, which went to retired tight end Jason Witten.

Warner has served as a fill-in on Westwood One’s broadcasts in the past, and will team with Kevin Harlan on Mondays as well as the Super Bowl.

Warner has worked as an analyst for the NFL Network since 2010.