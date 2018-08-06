Report: Sam Darnold has “very fair shot” at starting job

AP

The Jets held an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday night and quarterback Sam Darnold worked mainly with the third team while completing 9-of-11 passes for 89 yards.

After it was over, Jets head coach Todd Bowles said, via comments distributed by the team, that he could see some errors by the rookie but that he’s “getting better every day and we will go from there.” Will he go from the third team to the first team?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Darnold has a “very fair shot” at nailing down the starting job before the start of the regular season as he is “further along than they thought” he’d be at this point. Bowles has installed Josh McCown as the team’s No. 1 with Teddy Bridgewater running as the No. 2 in training camp.

Thursday brings a preseason game against the Falcons and a chance for Darnold to face an NFL defense that’s going to try to hit him for the first time and that should start to provide a better idea of how quickly he’ll ascend the depth chart this month.