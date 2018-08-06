Sam Darnold remains No. 3 on Jets’ depth chart

AP

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold supposedly may have a “fair chance” to become the Week One starter, but there’s no evidence on the team’s initial depth chart of the preseason to suggest that he’ll actually do it.

Darnold remains No. 3, behind Josh McCown at No. 1, and Teddy Bridgewater at No. 2.

None of this means Darnold won’t become the starter as soon as Week One. Maybe he will, and maybe the idea of starting out at No. 3 will add to his confidence if/when he climbs the ladder.

Isaiah Crowell is the starting tailback, ahead of Bilal Powell at No. 2 and Thomas Rawls at No. 3.

Free-agent arrival Terrelle Pryor has a second-string receiver spot behind Robby Anderson, and Jermaine Kears is ahead of Quincy Enunwa on the other side.