Seahawks are getting fed up with Germain Ifedi

Getty Images

Germain Ifedi continues to make the same mistakes, and the Seahawks are growing tired of the offensive lineman not getting any better.

Pete Carroll pulled Ifedi from the team’s annual mock game Saturday after the right tackle has offered no indication that he will reduce his penalties this season. Ifedi led the league in penalties last season.

Carroll said after benching Ifedi on Saturday that he was “real disappointed” in the penalties, via Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

Ifedi, the 31st overall pick in 2016, made 20 penalties last season — seven more than any other player in the league — after moving to right tackle. He played right guard as a rookie and drew seven penalties. Ifedi was called for nine false starts and eight holds last season, with two unnecessary roughness penalties and one taunting penalty just for good measure.

Former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril has critical of Ifedi last month, saying a sense of entitlement was keeping Ifedi from improving.

“Most players nowadays, they have this attitude of feeling like everything should be given to ’em,” Avril told KJR in mid-July while discussing Ifedi, via Bell. “That’s what his approach has been the past few years, and I think that’s why he hasn’t taken that next step.”