Seahawks sign Je’Ron Hamm, Joey Ivie

The Seahawks didn’t take long to decide that defensive tackle Lord Adusei-Hyeamang wouldn’t be making their roster this year.

Adusei-Hyeamang signed with the team on August 3 and the Seahawks announced that they waived him on Monday. They also waived fullback Khalil Hill with an injury designation.

The Seahawks also announced the players who will be filling those roster spots. They signed tight end Je’Ron Hamm and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.

Hamm was waived by the Seahawks last week, so he can empathize with Adusei-Hyeamang when it comes to rapid changes of fortune. He had two catches for 13 yards for the 49ers in 2016.

Ivie was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys last year and spent time on the Falcons practice squad after failing to make the team in Dallas.