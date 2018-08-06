Sean Payton leaves door open for Brandon Coleman return to Saints when healthy

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints may have released wide receiver Brandon Coleman over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean the door is closed on his future with the Saints.

Head coach Sean Payton left the door fully ajar for Coleman to return once he gets fully healthy.

“He’s got a little bit of time still in his rehab,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “He’ll be able to go ahead and rehab and get healthy. I would anticipate that it’s not the last time we’ll see him. He and I had a good visit today, we’re all on the same page.”

Coleman began camp on the physically unable to perform list due to neck and hip injuries. Payton didn’t have an estimate as to exactly when Coleman should be back in form but said it would be “weeks” before that became clearer.

Coleman has appeared in all 48 regular season games for the Saints over the past four seasons with 14 starts. He’s recorded 79 receptions for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns over that span.