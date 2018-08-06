Steelers working on long-term deal, with their kicker

AP

Another one of the Steelers offensive threats may be about to get paid, but it’s still not Le'Veon Bell.

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell said his agent has been having talks with the team about a long-term extension, though he hasn’t been pestering him for daily updates.

“I’m just going to let it play out,” Boswell said. “I told my agent I don’t really want to hear about it. Just let me kick, and if we get something done, we get something done. I don’t want to sit here every day and think about where we are at and where we are going. It’s not going to change.”

Boswell’s working on the second-round RFA tender he received this offseason, which would pay him $2.914 million this season. Bit he’s eyeballing free agent deals signed this offseason by a number of kickers, and the market could push him into a nice bump.

The 27-year-old Boswell set franchise records for field goals (35) and points (142) last season, as he made his first Pro Bowl. He also hit four game-winning field goals, including three with no time left on the clock. He also hit all four of his attempts from 50 yards or longer, and 92.1 percent of all his field goal attempts.