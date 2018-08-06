Upper body soreness keeps Nick Foles off practice field

AP

The Eagles practiced without quarterback Nick Foles for the second straight day on Monday and revealed the reason why he was off the field after the session was over.

Foles is dealing with upper body soreness, per multiple reports from the Eagles facility, and the team is giving him time for that to improve before he resumes his practice schedule.

The precise nature of his problem isn’t known, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that this is not related to the sore arm that kept him off the field for part of camp in 2017. He also reports it’s not considered to be an overly serious issue.

Foles’ soreness comes at a point when the Eagles have backed off of using Carson Wentz in 11-on-11 drills. That’s left plenty of work for Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan during those periods of practice and we’ll wait to see how long that remains the case in Philly.