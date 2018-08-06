Vontaze Burfict passes physical, set to practice

AP

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is ready to get on the practice field for the Bengals.

Burfict was placed on the non-football injury list to open training camp because he was dealing with a hamstring issue. The Bengals announced on Monday that he has passed his physical and is expected to practice with the team on Monday.

The clearance gives Burfict a little more than a month to work before the start of the regular season, but he’ll then have to cool his heels for most of another month. Burfict will serve a four-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy to start the year. It’s the third straight year that Burfict will open the season on the suspended list, although the other two bans were punishment for violations of player safety rules.

Burfict was the last of the players on the Bengals 90-man roster to get cleared for practice.