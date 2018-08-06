Will Hernandez, B.J. Hill join Saquon Barkley as starters on Giants depth chart

AP

The Giants had a need for new talent on their roster after going 3-13 last season and three of the players they drafted in April have shot to the top of the depth chart.

It’s no surprise that running back Saquon Barkley is one of those players. Barkley was the second overall pick in the draft and was selected in hopes that he could make the Giants offense great again.

Finding second-round pick Will Hernandez at left guard also isn’t a shocker. The Giants offensive line was a disaster last season and Hernandez’s scrappiness has already won him admirers among his teammates.

If there is a surprise, it would be that third-round pick B.J. Hill finds himself listed next to Damon Harrison and Dalvin Tomlinson on the starting defensive line. With Josh Mauro suspended for the first four games and no other returning regulars, Hill’s chances of keeping that spot into the regular season are probably pretty good.