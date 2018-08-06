Ziggy Ansah exits PUP list

Getty Images

The Lions’ franchise-tagged player will finally be practicing with the franchise.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah has exited the active/physically unable to perform list, allowing him to practice with the team. He had been dealing with a knee injury.

Ansah will make $17.143 million in 2018, his sixth NFL season. Next year, the Lions will have to choose between keeping him for another year at a 20-percent raise ($20.57 million) or let him hit the open market.

G.M. Bob Quinn has said that the Lions under new coach Matt Patricia want to evaluate Ansah for a season before making a long-term decision.

Ansah, the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has 44 career sacks. He has ping-ponged from 14.5 to 2.0 to 12.0 over the last three years.