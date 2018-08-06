Ziggy Ansah: Lions future will take care of itself

AP

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah practiced with the Lions for the first time since training camp opened on Monday and his activation from the PUP list meant that the topic of conversation shifted to whether this will be his final camp with the team.

Ansah will play out this season under the franchise tag after he and the Lions failed to strike a multi-year agreement before the July 16 deadline to get one done. When the topic of Ansah’s future with the organization came up on Monday, he didn’t show much interest in talking about it.

“This is like over with,” Ansah said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m just happy to be here. That’s what’s most important, to come out here and keep improving. … The contract, it’s done. I know that I’m here for this year at least. Like I said, the future is going to take care of itself.”

Ansah, who will make over $17 million under the terms of the tag, has produced 44 sacks over his first five seasons in Detroit. If that number takes a big jump in 2018, his future should feature a big payday whether it is in Detroit or elsewhere.