Aaron Rodgers wants NFL and its players to ignore President Trump’s criticism

Posted by Charean Williams on August 7, 2018, 5:43 PM EDT
AP

Aaron Rodgers loves that LeBron James ignored President Donald Trump’s criticism, which included mocking the NBA star’s intelligence. The Packers quarterback called James’ non-response “absolutely beautiful.”

“At a time where he’s putting on display his school, which is changing lives, there’s no need [to respond],” Rodgers told Michael Silver of NFL Media. “Because you’re just giving attention to that (tweet); that’s what they want. So just don’t respond.”

Rodgers suggests the NFL could learn a thing or two from James. The best response, Rodgers said, is no response to President Trump’s shots at the league and its players over the national anthem.

“I think that the more that we give credence to stuff like that, the more it’s gonna live on,” Rodgers said. “I think if we can learn to ignore or not respond to stuff like that — if we can — it takes away the power of statements like that.”

Rodgers has never taken a knee during the anthem, but he said critics have unfairly and inaccurately cast NFL players who have protested during the anthem as unpatriotic or anti-military. Players have protested to raise awareness about social injustice.

“I don’t know how many times we can say, as a player and as a group, how much we love and support and appreciate the troops, and the opportunities this country allows us,” Rodgers said. “But this is about equality and something bigger than ourselves, and bringing people together, and love and connectedness and equality and social justice, and putting a light on people who deserve to have the attention for their causes and their difficult situations that they’re in. You know, people have their opinion — you shouldn’t do it during the anthem, you shouldn’t do it during this — that’s fine. But let’s not take away from what the real issue is.”

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “Aaron Rodgers wants NFL and its players to ignore President Trump’s criticism

  6. cheeseisfattening says:
    August 7, 2018 at 5:48 pm
    Because you’re just giving attention to that (tweet); that’s what they want.
    —-
    Who is they?
    _______________________________________________________________________

    “They” are the people who post negative tweets or comments on message boards are screaming for attention only to broadcast to the world they are lame.

  7. Rodgers is the man. Everyone should ignore Trump. He appeals to an ignorant minority and got lucky. He spouts about how great the economy is; As a percentage of GNP, wages are at a nineteen year low. The morons don’t care……..because they “won!”

  8. Love how they cover their eara whenever someone disagrees. Free speech is not a one way street, progressives. Feel free to move to one of Earth’s many fine socialist paradises if that’s what you want, though.

  10. The players, like the media, celebrities, etc, thought it was the Bush days and they could say whatever they wanted without the guy fighting back. Those days are over. And they can’t stand it.

    Trump asked the players to offer up people that should be pardoned. Instead, the players signed their names to an op-ed full of platitudes but did not name one person they thought Trump should pardon. You know why? because they were afraid Trump would actually pardon that person, and they could not have that happen. They want this political fight as much as Trump does. Only Trump wins it every time.

  12. Why would James respond? Even though his school is paid for by tax payers, and the media is covering that up perfectly, he has no reason to.

  13. cheeseisfattening says:
    August 7, 2018 at 5:48 pm
    Because you’re just giving attention to that (tweet); that’s what they want.
    —-
    Who is they?

    People who want to hide the reality that the President, for whatever reason, is aiding and abetting the undermining of our democracy by foreign powers. The type of people who have screamed at me about Russia in the past suddenly are silent today but very worried about the anthem because pretend problems are more important than real ones.

  14. I agree to an extent….. Players should leave political & PERCEIVED social injustice issues out of Football completely & find OTHER PLATFORMS to use to bring their points across….. I, as a fan, DO NOT WATCH FOOTBALL FOR DEMONSTRATIONS ABOUT THOSE THINGS…… I WATCH TO BE ENTERTAINED & am sick & tired of this topic!!!!!

  15. You can tell how important this issue is to the players by the all the events, actions, etc. the Players Union did on their behalf to bring attention to the “equality and social justice” issues their protesting…oh, wait a minute…

  17. Most people are all for social justice and equality for everyone. What football players fail to realize is that during a game is the wrong time to do it. We tune in for a 3 hour respite from all of the problems in the world. Start bringing problems to the game and people tune out because we have enough problems in life already. Find a better platform than game day and most people would be behind them!

  23. Rodgers went to highly liberal Cal. No surprise that he’s cool with the players using the anthem to make a political statement. Sports and sports media was so much better when they didn’t force-feed you politics with their coverage on a daily basis.

  24. Wow. Well said. Yet another pro athelete outclassing and outsmarting the President and most of his voters

  25. So do your stuff on your own time. Not in the Stadium on your OWNERS time or the FANS time. Not in front of fans who paid hundreds of dollars to attend a football game…NOT a protest. I didnt spend $600 for parking,and tickets to watch you overpaid , disrespectful clowns protest inequality, when you are making millions of dollars to play a game, many of us would love to do for much less money.
    You clowns STILL dont get it

  26. Here is better advice, ignore everything Trump says and tweets. Only the dumbest of the dumb are playing along at this point. Some idea that his daily lies and making fun of other people is leadership and making this country great again. “Are you saying that everyone who still supports Trump is some kind of dummy?”. If you really must ask that at this point, get someone to help you decipher my statement.

  33. Hey Rodgers, majority of your fan base is extremely conservative and views kneeling for the national anthem to be disrespectful.

  36. Aaron Charles Rogers Hall of Fame plaque should read -“Great Quarterback, likes to eat hot pockets at movies, Super Bowl winner, intellectually vapid, NFL MVP, victim of concussed political moron syndrome, Packer icon, & spotlight hog per Greg Jennings.”

  37. The day that Trump called the pointless kneelers son-of-a-b’s was the greatest day for their little movement.

    It would have died a long time ago if he hadn’t opened his trap.

  38. To the dude speaking of Democracy: Hillary Clinton paid GPS Fusion to dig up dirt on Trump. The FBI and the Justice Department colluded to stop Trump from getting in to White House to protect the swamp, while Hillary Clinton backdoored Sanders on the Democrat side. Bruce Oher wife works for GPS Fusion. They faked the whole dossier. Putin said on National TV that Hillary Clinton got $400,000,000 from Russia. Bill Clinton got $500,000 for a one hour speech. Wake up. All Trump asked was for people to stand for the flag so many died for. Wake up. Why do you think Facebook, Twitter, etc are banning things against DEMS. People, your govt has been wired the whole time, and only Tump could stop it.

  39. Here is better advice, ignore everything Trump says and tweets. Only the dumbest of the dumb are playing along at this point. Some idea that his daily lies and making fun of other people is leadership and making this country great again. “Are you saying that everyone who still supports Trump is some kind of dummy?”. If you really must ask that at this point, get someone to help you decipher my statement.

    —————-

    I got my grad degree years ago, you? And I know plenty of other highly-educated people who love Trump. It’s cute how lefties always accuse those with different views of being less-intelligent. Brings back memories of how people acted in grade school.

  41. Thank you Donald Trump. Keep up the good work. Let’s see how many people ignore the NFL This Year. I bet it’s a lot more than ignore the President.

  45. I agree with Rodgers. Only take it one more step. Ignore Trump on all issues. Because he’s so one sided and vulgar. Completely out of touch.

  47. The day that Trump called the pointless kneelers son-of-a-b’s was the greatest day for their little movement.

    It would have died a long time ago if he hadn’t opened his trap.

    ————

    Trump drags it out on purpose because he knows most Americans agree with him and don’t like anthem protests. He has no problem bringing it up over and over because it’s a winning issue, if you are talking about overall opinion. The players are the ones who should finally drop it and use a more appropriate platform. It’s only going to alienate more fans the more they do it. Trump knows this and is letting them make fools of themselves.

  48. He’s right. It’s what they should have done the very first time President Trump banged on the anthem issue. Instead after the President thoughtfully left out some gasoline and matches for them the damn fools tripped all over each other in a headlong rush to set themselves on fire. No matter where you stand on this issue or Trump’s presidency in general if you look at this dispassionately it was a straight up W for him that came at the cost of a simple tweak that could have been just as simply ignored.

  49. Ignore Trump…? Lolol…the Media cant get enough of him…24/7 non stop coverage…ever heard of Trump Derangment Syndrome, Aaron…?

  51. “Hey Rodgers, majority of your fans are extremely conservative and view kneeling for the anthem as disrespectful”.

    Wrong, the great majority of Packers fans are great Americans who understand that the US stands for equal rights for all.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!