Aaron Rodgers wants NFL and its players to ignore President Trump’s criticism

AP

Aaron Rodgers loves that LeBron James ignored President Donald Trump’s criticism, which included mocking the NBA star’s intelligence. The Packers quarterback called James’ non-response “absolutely beautiful.”

“At a time where he’s putting on display his school, which is changing lives, there’s no need [to respond],” Rodgers told Michael Silver of NFL Media. “Because you’re just giving attention to that (tweet); that’s what they want. So just don’t respond.”

Rodgers suggests the NFL could learn a thing or two from James. The best response, Rodgers said, is no response to President Trump’s shots at the league and its players over the national anthem.

“I think that the more that we give credence to stuff like that, the more it’s gonna live on,” Rodgers said. “I think if we can learn to ignore or not respond to stuff like that — if we can — it takes away the power of statements like that.”

Rodgers has never taken a knee during the anthem, but he said critics have unfairly and inaccurately cast NFL players who have protested during the anthem as unpatriotic or anti-military. Players have protested to raise awareness about social injustice.

“I don’t know how many times we can say, as a player and as a group, how much we love and support and appreciate the troops, and the opportunities this country allows us,” Rodgers said. “But this is about equality and something bigger than ourselves, and bringing people together, and love and connectedness and equality and social justice, and putting a light on people who deserve to have the attention for their causes and their difficult situations that they’re in. You know, people have their opinion — you shouldn’t do it during the anthem, you shouldn’t do it during this — that’s fine. But let’s not take away from what the real issue is.”