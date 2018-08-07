After admitting waiting list was #fakenews, Washington selling single-game tickets

AP

One of the biggest pieces of #fakenews in Washington died in June, when the local professional football team admitted there wasn’t a waiting list to buy season tickets.

Now, they’re scrambling to sell single-game seats. According to Scott Allen of the Washington Post, they’re sending out mass emails to all their list subscribers. In previous years, they’d sell a few single-game tickets under the guise of returns from visiting teams, but this campaign is a new thing.

The team once claimed that as many as 200,000 people were on the waiting list, now there’s a concerted effort to get fans into FedEx Field.

To encourage that, they’ve made a number of changes, including offering discounts on food purchases for season ticket members. They’ve also taken some seats in the cavernous stadium off the market, including obstructed view seats. That’s at least the fourth time the team has removed seats since 2010.

“We identified a lot of seats in those areas were being resold or had a high volume of visiting team fans, so when you take that out of the mix, that really helps preserve the value of our tickets for our season ticket holders,” said senior vice president of consumer sales and marketing Jake Bye.

Single-game tickets remain available for their opener.