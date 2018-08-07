Another injury for Panthers offensive line

Getty Images

The Panthers have already lost one All-Pro offensive lineman in camp, and a guy trying to replace another one left practice Tuesday.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, left guard Amini Silatolu left practice in the front seat of a cart, and was taken back to Charlotte for evaluation of a sore leg.

The former second-round pick was the first guy in line as the Panthers looked for a replacement for Andrew Norwell, who signed with the Jaguars in March.

After Silatolu left, they used undrafted rookie Brendan Mahon with the first team at left guard.

They lost right tackle Daryl Williams to a torn MCL early in camp, which took Taylor Moton out of the guard competition and sent him back to right tackle (his natural position).