Antonio Callaway claims marijuana in car wasn’t his

AP

Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway‘s defense for getting caught with marijuana in his car will apparently be that it wasn’t his.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Callaway says he recently had his car shipped to Cleveland from Florida and hadn’t used it in awhile, but that others had used his car. Callaway’s side of the story is that he allowed police to search his car not realizing there was marijuana in it.

Callaway will also claim he thought he had resolved the issue with his suspended drivers license.

Browns coach Hue Jackson sounded upset that he was just hearing of Callaway’s issue today.

“We’ll have a very strong conversation,” Jackson said. “Obviously I’m disappointed.”

The Browns spent a fourth-round draft pick on Callaway despite his long history of off-field trouble at Florida. Now Callaway has failed to make it through his first training camp without more off-field trouble. Whatever his excuse is, he may be running out of chances.