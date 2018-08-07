Aqib Talib says feud with Michael Crabtree is “dead”

AP

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib were on their best behavior for two days. There were no incidents between the Ravens receiver and the Rams cornerback in the joint practices.

“Yeah, that [expletive] is dead,” Talib said in quotes distributed by the team. “[Expletive] is dead, bro.”

Crabtree didn’t participate in many team drills Tuesday, sitting out with John Brown, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports. Crabtree lined up opposite Talib 10 times Monday, with Talib breaking up the only pass thrown Crabtree’s way.

The two were ejected for fighting in a November game, their second fight in two seasons. They also earned one-game suspensions for the incident last season.

The Broncos traded Talib to the Rams during the offseason, and the Raiders released Crabtree, who signed with the Ravens.

The Rams and Ravens do not play during the regular season.