Bashaud Breeland working out for Patriots

Free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland‘s search for a new home has taken him to New England.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Breeland is working out for the Patriots on Tuesday. Breeland recently spent time with the Ravens, Colts, Browns, Raiders and Chiefs and also met with the Cardinals in May.

Breeland did not expect to be on the open market at this point in the calendar, but the deal he struck with the Panthers early in free agency fell through due to a cut on Breeland’s foot that required him to undergo a skin graft. He needed time to get healthy and restart his ongoing search for employment.

The Patriots have Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty, second-round pick Duke Dawson, seventh-round pick Keion Crossen and Jonathan Jones in the mix for playing time at cornerback.