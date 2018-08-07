Bill Belichick thinks experience with Josh McDaniels will help Eric Decker

Getty Images

The Patriots have parted ways with a couple of wide receivers recently and the departures of Malcolm Mitchell and Jordan Matthews have opened a door for a new addition to make a bid for playing time.

Eric Decker signed with the team last week and some veterans have had short stays in New England in the past because they didn’t make a quick transition to the Patriots system. On Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick said he thinks Decker’s acclimation to the team will be helped by the fact that he played for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos.

“Yeah, I’m sure it will,” Belichick said in comments distributed by the team. “Well, he’s a smart guy. I know he has recall from some of the things that we do that Josh did at Denver that are carryover. There’s a lot of differences, but there’s certainly a lot of carryover.”

McDaniels was fired 12 games into Decker’s rookie season and Decker didn’t get a ton of playing time as a rookie, so the duo didn’t have much time together. Belichick said the coaches have to find “some things you can build on and take advantage of and connect to” with players who have a history with the staff and that will be part of the process with Decker in the coming weeks.