Browns wideout Antonio Callaway popped for expired license and marijuana

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 7, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
Usually when players report to training camp, the time of year for checking police logs has passed.

But with the Browns, and Antonio Callaway, nothing should be considered simple.

According to Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland, the rookie wide receiver was stopped for a traffic violation Sunday at 2:59 a.m. and cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

The next day, the Browns promoted him to the starting lineup.

Callaway’s talent at Florida was never questioned, but he slipped to the fourth round of this year’s draft after a positive drug test at the Scouting Combine (along with other problems that left him off the team last year).

But he promised to keep himself on the straight and narrow, saying he was not going to let General Manager John Dorsey down for picking him.

According to the police report, Callaway’s vehicle was stopped in the middle of the night after he failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a turn. Officers realized he had a suspended license and “a small amount” of marijuana under the seat (Note: this is where cops always look for the weed).

Deputy Chief John Janowski said the amount of marijuana was small enough to be considered a minor misdemeanor in Ohio. That doesn’t mean he’s not at risk from the NFL, which doesn’t always wait for charges, and has shown a willingness to levy outsized penalties for marijuana (compared to, say domestic violence).

    ….I mean, man, what the hell is going ‘ on up there ?

    A week ago, The Browns looked to have a pretty strong receiving group; within a week, Gordon has a relapse, they trade 1st rounder Coleman to Buffalo for a seventh rounder in two years, and now Callaway gets busted.

    They’re a Landry injury away from being real bare in that receivers room…….

  5. I wonder if the front office knew before getting rid of Coleman for a 7th round pick not sure it would matter because hes hurt as always. This dude is gonna be a Gordon 2.0. Lucky to get a 2nd chance and is already looking like an idiot.

  6. He’s in his first NFL training camp, so what in the hell is he doing out at 3 in the morning? Then not even to mention driving with a suspended license then having weed on you

  7. This is why Josh Gordon is staying away. Every year there are wild stories of guys doing things crazy at night during training camp. Vikings had crazy Koren Robinson driving around at like 100 mph near Mankato at 3am too.

  8. Another prime example of someone that was given the world only to 💩 all over the giver. I can’t stand the fact that these players continue to mess up instead sitting their asses at home and just being happy for their opportunities. This guy is a loser and Dorsey should just cut ties w/him instead of the embarrassment of actually picking him in the first place!

  13. When will we all grow up and accept that MJ is here to stay. If a guy uses and can’t perform, buh-bye. It’s certainly not a PED.

    Now, if you want to get rid of a truckload of problems there’s this stuff they’re using now that is historically one of the deadliest and has destroyed more lives than all the other drugs combined. And you can get it at any bar, restaurant, heck they sell looseys in coolers in gas stations!

  14. Why would free agents who like to smoke pot ever sign anywhere except in states where it is legal?

    I know this guy is a rookie but here in Seattle this would be a nothing Burger. We might not even know about it. He would get a ticket for driving on a suspended license and be sent on his way.

    In Cleveland he gets pulled out of his car which gets searched and then it’s a big blow up in the National media.

    You know he is supposed to take narcotics(possibly get addicted) for that pain instead! What an idiot! Natural marijuana that really doesn’t have any side effects is a no no!! God himself may have made this plant for you personally but don’t you dare touch it because Jeff sessions and his ilk said so!

    Bad! Bad! No!…

    Speaking of stupid…

  16. But the potheads claim the stuff is not addictive…

    ———–

    The bait is in the water! Must…..resist!

    Haha

    Never try to teach a pig to sing. It’s a waste of your time and you will just annoy the pig.

  17. This was a dumb pick. Who is supposed to be mentoring these wrs? They don’t have enough locker leaders to make these picks.

