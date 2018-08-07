Browns wideout Antonio Callaway popped for expired license and marijuana

AP

Usually when players report to training camp, the time of year for checking police logs has passed.

But with the Browns, and Antonio Callaway, nothing should be considered simple.

According to Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland, the rookie wide receiver was stopped for a traffic violation Sunday at 2:59 a.m. and cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

The next day, the Browns promoted him to the starting lineup.

Callaway’s talent at Florida was never questioned, but he slipped to the fourth round of this year’s draft after a positive drug test at the Scouting Combine (along with other problems that left him off the team last year).

But he promised to keep himself on the straight and narrow, saying he was not going to let General Manager John Dorsey down for picking him.

According to the police report, Callaway’s vehicle was stopped in the middle of the night after he failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a turn. Officers realized he had a suspended license and “a small amount” of marijuana under the seat (Note: this is where cops always look for the weed).

Deputy Chief John Janowski said the amount of marijuana was small enough to be considered a minor misdemeanor in Ohio. That doesn’t mean he’s not at risk from the NFL, which doesn’t always wait for charges, and has shown a willingness to levy outsized penalties for marijuana (compared to, say domestic violence).