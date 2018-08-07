Buccaneers sign Jarron Jones

Getty Images

The Bucs signed offensive tackle Jarron Jones on Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Jones has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

The Giants originally signed him as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame on May 11, 2017. He played in all four preseason games before the team waived him. Jones was on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Cowboys last season. Dallas waived him May 21, and the Giants signed him June 11.

The Giants cut him a few days ago.

Jones played defensive tackle in college. He will try to convert to offensive tackle in the NFL.