Bucs’ Noah Spence has gained 35 pounds in the last year

Getty Images

The Buccaneers wanted defensive end Noah Spence to gain weight this offseason. Mission accomplished.

Spence says he has gone from 228 pounds a year ago — tiny by NFL defensive end standards — to 263 now.

“Today was the heaviest I’ve ever been and I felt great. I was 263 today,” Spence told Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I kind of just started playing with it [in the offseason] to see what works. I felt like if I just don’t stop eating or drinking, I won’t lose weight.”

“Don’t stop eating” pretty much covers Spence’s approach to the offseason. He starts a day with two protein shakes, followed by cream of wheat, french toast and potatoes for breakfast, then two more protein shakes, chicken, broccoli and cauliflower for one lunch, turkey and pasta for another lunch, two more protein shakes in the evening, steak, shrimp, potatoes, zucchini and squash for dinner, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with milk for a late snack, and one more protein shake before bed. Add it all up and it’s 9,000 calories.

Spence has been working out and putting on more muscle than fat, and the Bucs hope that he’s ready for a healthy season after missing 10 games last year.