Bucs view Chris Godwin as a starting wide receiver

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin had a strong close to his rookie season.

Godwin scored a touchdown with nine seconds left to lift his team over the Saints and cap a seven-catch day that led to him being named the NFC offensive player of the week. That game capped a run of good performances for Godwin and helped convince Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter that Godwin deserves to be a starting wide receiver.

“He sure does,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Chris is playing really well right now. We look at it as if we have four starting receivers. All four of those guys, the only guy that really hasn’t been a starter is Chris. The other three have been, and we believe Chris is every bit in that same category.”

Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries are the other three receivers on Koetter’s list, but Stroud believes Godwin will be the one opposite Evans on the outside of the starting lineup. Stroud cites his run blocking edge over Jackson as part of a more complete package and notes that Jackson has been working out of the slot more and more this summer.

That had been Humphries’ spot, but Godwin’s ascension appears to be leading to shuffling of the pieces on the Tampa offense.